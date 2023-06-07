Erdoğan tells Zelenskiy commission could look into dam collapse

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Wednesday that an international commission could be formed to investigate the destruction of a vast dam on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the destruction of the dam, which has sent floodwaters across a war zone and forced thousands to flee.

Erdoğan told Zelenskiy that a negotiation method, similar to that regarding the Black Sea grain corridor, could be pursued to address the dam issue, a statement from Erdoğan's office said.