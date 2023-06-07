BBC journalists begin 48-hour strike over local radio cuts

Some 1,000 journalists on Wednesday began a two-day industrial action over the BBC's plan to reduce local radio services in the country.

To protest BBC's plans for its 39 local radio stations to share more programs, journalists working across BBC Local are holding strike action from 00:00 on Wednesday until 23:59 local time on Thursday, according to a statement by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

"Strikes on Wednesday and Thursday follow industrial action by journalists in March and stalled negotiations with the BBC, whose proposals have failed to address the NUJ's concerns about the impact of fewer services, and an increase in shared programmes," the union said in the statement on Tuesday.

Paul Siegert, national broadcasting organizer of the union, said that BBC Local staff are striking in defense of services that are valued by communities across the country.

"This 48-hour strike is about journalists standing up for local radio services, and the public have rallied behind members in their fight to keep local radio local," he added.

With the beginning of the strike, journalists gathered at picket lines outside of the local radio offices across the UK, including Brighton, Kent, and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the union said they are holding a lobby of parliament on Wednesday.

After the union's strike decision last month, a BBC spokesperson said: "We're obviously disappointed with the result of the NUJ ballot."

"Our goal is a local service across TV, radio and online that delivers even greater value to communities," added the spokesperson.