US SANCTIONS IRANIAN, CHINESE TARGETS FOR AIDING IRANS MISSILE PROGRAM

The US sanctioned an alleged "procurement network" of seven individuals and six entities Tuesday that allegedly worked to assist Iran's military and missile development program.

The network spans China, Iran and Hong Kong, and has worked to assist Tehran in its efforts to buy sensitive technologies and critical components on behalf of "key actors" in Iran's missile development sector, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Today's action reinforces our commitment to respond to activities which undermine regional stability and threaten the security of our key partners and allies," said Brian Nelson, Treasury's top official for financial intelligence.

"The United States will continue to target illicit transnational procurement networks that covertly support Iran's ballistic missile production and other military programs," he added.

Those sanctioned include Zhejiang Qingji Ind. Co., Ltd, which has sold centrifuges and related equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to Iran's Parchin Chemicals Industries (PCI), according to the agency.

It alleged that PCI, a subsidiary of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics' Defense Industries Organization, is the primary beneficiary of the network. Also being sanctioned is P.B. Sadr, PCI's main intermediary for ballistic missile propellant components.

Li Zeming, a Zhejiang Qingji employee, is being blacklisted for personally negotiating and executing the centrifuge sales.

Hong Kong-based Lingoe Process Engineering Limited is being designated for serving as a Zhejiang Qingji front company used to facilitate the centrifuge transactions, and provide Zhejiang Qingji with access to the US banking system.

Two other companies -- one based in Hong Kong and one based in mainland China -- are also being sanctioned for working to provide Iran with tens of millions of dollars worth of dual-use, nonferrous metals.

















