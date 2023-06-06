Ukraine demands Russia be kicked off UN security council after 'biggest man-made disaster in decades'

Ukraine has described the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the south of the country as the "biggest man-made disaster in decades."



Several hundred thousand people would feel the negative consequences in the coming years, warned Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office in Kiev.



He described Russia as a "terrorist state" that was taking its war against Ukraine to a new level. "Today, Russia is a global threat."



The country must lose its seat on the UN Security Council, he said. Russia is one of the five veto powers on the council.



Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba condemned the attack on the dam and hydroelectric plant in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region as a "heinous war crime."



It was "probably Europe's largest technological disaster in decades" and put thousands of civilians at risk, he wrote on Twitter.



The minister rejected accusations from Moscow that Kiev was responsible for the destruction.



