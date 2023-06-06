UKRAINE DAM ATTACK A NEW DIMENSION IN RUSSIAS WAR: SCHOLZ

An attack on a major Ukraine dam marked a "new dimension" in the war wrought by Moscow, and counts among many violations by Russian soldiers targeting civilian rather than military sites, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

"This is something that fits in with many of the crimes we have seen committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine and is part of a warfare that attacked civilian targets -- towns, villages, hospitals, schools," he said.

It therefore "has a new dimension but also fits into the way (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is waging this war," he said.