UK intelligence reports 'substantial increase' in fighting in Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published June 06,2023 Subscribe

Ukrainian soldiers stand in their positions near Bakhmut, background, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo)

The British Defence Ministry on Tuesday reported a "substantial increase in fighting along numerous sectors of the front" in Ukraine over the past 48 hours.



This included "those which have been relatively quiet for several months," it said on Twitter, in its daily intelligence update on the war in Ukraine.



The statement did not give any further details, or assess whether the fighting was related to an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian troops which have occupied large parts of the country.



The ministry also reported that the dispute between the Russian mercenary force Wagner and the Russian army had reached an "unprecedented level."



"For the first time, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that the army has employed deliberate, lethal force against Wagner units. Following an altercation, Wagner has likely detained a Russian army brigade commander," it stated.

































