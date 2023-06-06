UK calls southern Ukraine dam attack 'war crime'

The UK on Tuesday said intentional attacks on exclusively civilian infrastructure constitute a "war crime," following reports of the destruction of the key Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

"The destruction of Kakhovka dam is an abhorrent act," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

"Intentionally attacking exclusively civilian infrastructure is a war crime," he added.

Reiterating support for Ukraine in the 14th month of the war, Cleverly also said the UK "stands ready to support Ukraine and those affected by this catastrophe."

Explosions at the Kakhovka hydropower plant caused floodwaters earlier on Tuesday in the southern parts of the country near Kherson.

Both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of destroying the dam.