Several villages have been "completely or partially flooded" following damage to the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam in Ukraine and evacuations from the area have begun, a Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

"About 16,000 people are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson miliary administration, said on social media, adding that there was flooding in eight areas along the Dnipro River.