Scholz takes Macron on impromptu Potsdam walk before dinner

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took French President Emmanuel Macron on an impromptu walk around the centre of Potsdam before a working dinner.



It is the first time Scholz has met a foreign leader in the city where he resides. Potsdam is next to Berlin.



More than 50 people stood in the Neuer Markt square and watched the two leaders talk during dinner at a restaurant, while others hung out of windows to catch a glimpse of the pair.



They were sat at a separate table, with their delegations close by. The destruction of a dam in Ukraine and major flooding amid Russia's war of aggression was bound to be on the unofficial agenda.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has invited Macron for a full state visit to Germany July 2-4.

