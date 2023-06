Russia's Shoigu: for three days Ukraine's offensives have been repelled

Russian forces have repelled repeated Ukrainian offensives along the front line over the past three days, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Shoigu said Ukraine tried to advance in seven directions on June 5 but was pushed back by Russian forces.

Shoigu said that 71 Russian soldiers were killed during the offensive, as well as 15 Russian tanks and 9 armoured vehicles were destroyed.