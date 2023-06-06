RUSSIAS CLOSE ALLY BELARUS LOSES UN SECURITY COUNCIL BID TO SLOVENIA

Belarus, Russia's close ally, lost its bid Tuesday to Slovenia for a rotating seat on the 15-member UN Security Council.

The 193-nation General Assembly voted to elect five non-permanent members to the Security Council for 2024 - 2025.

Slovenia won the Eastern European seat, defeating Belarus in an election that reflected opposition to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Slovenia received 153 votes, while Belarus got 38 votes.

''UN member states doubtlessly decided that Belarus' grave human rights abuses at home and whitewashing of Russian atrocities in Ukraine disqualify it from serving on the Security Council, a crucial body for safeguarding human rights,'' Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch said following the vote.

South Korea secured a seat and was among the four other countries elected, including Guyana, Sierra Leone and Algeria.

The five new non-permanent members will replace Albania, Gabon, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil whose terms end Dec. 31.