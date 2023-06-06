Prague compares Ukraine dam blast to 'weapons of mass destruction'

Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský accused Moscow on Tuesday of pushing the boundaries of its aggression in Ukraine too far.



"The attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam above populated areas is comparable to the use of weapons of mass destruction against civilians," he wrote on Twitter. Such brutality must be punished, he said.



Kiev and Moscow blame each other for destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. It is feared that the breach of the dam wall could lead to massive flooding in the embattled Kherson region.



According to local authorities, about 16,000 people are currently in a "critical zone." The Ukrainian government is also warning of an environmental disaster.

