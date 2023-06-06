 Contact Us
News World Prague compares Ukraine dam blast to 'weapons of mass destruction'

Prague compares Ukraine dam blast to 'weapons of mass destruction'

"The attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam above populated areas is comparable to the use of weapons of mass destruction against civilians," Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský wrote on Twitter. Such brutality must be punished, he said.

DPA WORLD
Published June 06,2023
Subscribe
PRAGUE COMPARES UKRAINE DAM BLAST TO WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION

Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský accused Moscow on Tuesday of pushing the boundaries of its aggression in Ukraine too far.

"The attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam above populated areas is comparable to the use of weapons of mass destruction against civilians," he wrote on Twitter. Such brutality must be punished, he said.

Kiev and Moscow blame each other for destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. It is feared that the breach of the dam wall could lead to massive flooding in the embattled Kherson region.

According to local authorities, about 16,000 people are currently in a "critical zone." The Ukrainian government is also warning of an environmental disaster.