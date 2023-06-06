GERMANYS BAERBOCK DEFENDS PLANS FOR REFORM OF EU ASYLUM LAW

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has defended plans for a reform of EU asylum law against internal criticism within her Green Party.



"Even if I myself do not think border procedures are the right option, these talks on border procedures are the only way to come to a fair distribution of refugees in a very heterogeneous European Union at the moment," Baerbock said in São Paulo on Tuesday on the sidelines of her trip to Brazil in response to a question from a journalist.



Hundreds of Green Party members are openly criticizing plans to reform EU asylum law - and the course of their own top staff. About 730 members are behind a letter to leading politicians of their own party, which was first reported by Der Spiegel news magazine and was also made available to dpa.



On Thursday, the EU's interior ministers plan to discuss the reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS), which has been controversial for years. One of the issues at stake is whether there should be preliminary checks of asylum applications at the EU's external borders.



For the first time in a long time, countries in the European Union with very different interests and perspectives would try to find a common European solution on asylum and refugee policy, she said.



This would be "incredibly difficult" because the countries at the EU's external border, where most of the people arrive, have completely different interests than those at the heart of Europe.



Baerbock criticized the fact that so far only two countries had agreed to accept people from the external border in fixed procedures: Germany and France. For months, she said, they had been working hard to get more European member states to do the same.



"Whether this will happen, we don't know," she added.



For her as foreign minister, it is important "that we ensure orderly and humane structures. That is our common obligation."



The goal is to ensure that Syrian and Afghan families in particular do not remain stuck at the border for years, she said.



