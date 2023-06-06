France offers help to Ukraine after dam destruction

France has offered assistance to Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the south of the country.



"France stands ready to provide assistance to the Ukrainian authorities to respond to the consequences of the partial destruction of the dam," a letter from the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.



It said it was very concerned about the humanitarian and environmental impact as well as the consequences for the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. France described the destruction as a "particularly serious act."



"It illustrates once again the tragic consequences of an attack for which Russia bears sole responsibility," the ministry said.



Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam, causing major flooding. Russia has control over the hydroelectric plant. Moscow, on the other hand, claims that Ukrainian troops shelled the plant.











