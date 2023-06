More than 30 people accused of a coup plot have been arrested in Kyrgyzstan, the national security service said Tuesday.

"The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic has ... dismantled the illegal activities of a group of people who were carrying out clandestine preparations to organise riots in the country in order to seize power by force", a statement said, adding that the "more than 30 people arrested on Monday have confessed".