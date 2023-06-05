Vatican sends envoy to Ukraine in hope of 'achieving a just peace'

The Vatican's special envoy for the Ukraine war, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, appointed by Pope Francis, is visiting Kiev.



He is in the Ukrainian capital on Monday and Tuesday to "listen carefully to Ukraine about the possibilities of achieving a just peace," the Vatican said.



The Vatican said it wants to support "gestures of humanity" that will help to reduce tensions.



The pontiff had commissioned Zuppi, who is also president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, to lead a Ukraine mission earlier this month.



The pope has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, which has been going since February 2022. The Holy See has offered itself several times as a mediator.



