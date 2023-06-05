Vatican launches appeal for peace alongside 30 Nobel laureates

Pope Francis and nearly 30 Nobel laureates from around the world plan to launch a joint appeal for peace and fraternity under the slogan #NotAlone in St Peter's Square next Saturday.



The Vatican then hopes to to collect 1 billion signatures for the appeal, Italian Cardinal Mauro Gambetti said on Monday, adding: "This is a long process. It takes time."



The Nobel laureates will be the first to meet to sign the appeal in the morning.



Among them are the Yezidi human rights activist Nadia Murad and Lech Wałęsa, former Polish president and head of the Solidarity trade union.



International organizations such as the United Nations children's agency UNICEF are also set to join the campaign.



The pontiff plans to address the audience in the late afternoon and then present the appeal.



Prominent artists such as opera and pop singers Andrea Bocelli and Al Bano are also set to attend.



Eight other locations around the world, such as Jerusalem, Buenos Aires and Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo, are expected to join the event via livestream.



The meeting is a "great opportunity to rediscover the value of fraternity," said Cardinal Gambetti. From St Peter's Square, we want to "rekindle hope."



The news comes amid the Vatican intensifying its efforts for peace in war-torn Ukraine.



The Vatican's special envoy for the Ukraine war, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, appointed by Pope Francis, is currently visiting Kiev.



He was in the Ukrainian capital on Monday and Tuesday to "listen carefully to Ukraine about the possibilities of achieving a just peace," the Vatican said.



The Vatican said it wants to support "gestures of humanity" that will help to reduce tensions.



The pontiff had commissioned Zuppi, who is also president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, to lead a Ukraine mission earlier this month.



The pope has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, which has been going since February 2022. The Holy See has offered itself several times as a mediator.



