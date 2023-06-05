Türkiye, Egypt to appoint ambassadors ‘soon,’ says Turkish diplomat

Türkiye and Egypt are set to mutually appoint ambassadors in the near future, according to the top Turkish diplomat serving in Cairo.

"The (countries') two leaders expressed their desire to raise diplomatic relations to the highest level," said Turkish Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Mutlu Sen, Egyptian daily Al-Masri al-youm reported on Monday.

"(Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan is keen on developing relations with Egypt and at the same time, Turkish institutions are looking forward to cooperation with Egypt," he added.

Sen said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's recent congratulations to Erdoğan on his reelection presented a "good opportunity" for bilateral relations.

"Cooperation will be active in various fields, especially the economy, trade, industry, technology, development, culture, art, sports, media, and communication," Sen stated.

Egyptian Industry and Trade Minister Ahmed Samir will also visit Türkiye soon, in addition to a visit by two Turkish delegations to Cairo, he said.

"We expect a significant increase in cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt in the fields of investment and tourism within six months to a year," he added.

"Türkiye's foreign policy continues within the framework of a vision based on dialogue and cooperation, especially with Arab and Islamic countries," he explained.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.