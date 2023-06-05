Russia says it welcomes any effort aimed at 'peaceful solution' to Ukraine war

Russia on Monday said it welcomes efforts aimed at finding a "peaceful solution" to the Ukraine war by any country, after Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto floated a peace plan.

"We welcome the efforts of any states that are aimed at a peaceful solution to this conflict," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told state news agency TASS. "As far as I know, we do not have any official information on this but we heard of it from media reports."

The plan, presented at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, calls for an immediate cease-fire, the creation of a demilitarized zone to be monitored by the UN, and referendums in "disputed territories."