European Parliament committee discusses latest report on Türkiye

Members of the European Parliament on Monday discussed the EP's 2022 report on Türkiye, an official candidate for EU membership.

Foreign Affairs Committee discussion in Brussels on the draft report prepared by Türkiye Rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor was held under the chairmanship of David McAllister.

The report was expected to be released in April but it was delayed due to Türkiye's May parliamentary and presidential elections to include evaluations in line with the election process and outcome.

After being finalized, the draft report is expected to be voted on and then approved by the committee. Then it will be brought to the European Parliament General Assembly this summer for another vote.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and its accession talks began in 2005. But negotiations stalled in 2007 due to political objections by the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

In recent years, Turkish officials have slammed the annual EP reports on Türkiye as being one-sided and applying double standards, and declared the reports null and void.