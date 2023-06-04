Pope again calls for peace in first major television studio interview

Pope Francis has again appealed for peace and spoken out against war in his first appearance in a major television studio on Sunday.



"It is a story as old as humanity: With peace you always win, maybe a little, but you win; With war, you lose everything. Everything! And so-called gains are losses," the head of the Catholic Church said on Sunday in the TV show "A Sua Immagine" (In His Image) on the Italian channel Rai 1. There is a "joy in tormenting," he said, referring to wars and conflicts.



It was the pontiff's first appearance in a large television studio, as he answered a question from presenter Lorenza Bianchetti. TV interviews have so far been conducted by Francis either from the Vatican or via video link.



The popular Catholic TV programme is traditionally broadcast on Sundays before the Pope's Angelus prayer.



When asked by another guest about his health, he jokingly said, "I'm still alive."



Francis' appearance on the TV show, which was created in 1997 in collaboration with the Italian Bishops' Conference, had actually been planned for the end of March. His appearance fell through, however, as the pontiff was taken to hospital on that very day due to respiratory problems and was treated there for three days.



Besides the 86-year-old Argentinian, other guests were also present. Among them were a prison chaplain and a nun who cares for the disabled. Also present were a young couple, Serena and Matteo, whom Francis had met at the hospital when he was released after his stay.



He embraced them both after their young daughter died in the hospital. The picture of the pope with the crying parents went around the world at the time.



