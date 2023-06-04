In new provocation, terrorist PKK/YPG supporters in Sweden target Turkish president

Supporters of the terrorist group PKK/YPG on Sunday held a demonstration in Sweden targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden's NATO membership bid.

The PKK/YPG supporters gathered at Norra Bantorget Square in the capital Stockholm demanding that a new anti-terrorism law that came into effect on June 1 be overturned.

Accusing the Swedish parliament of bowing down to President Erdogan and claiming that the law was specifically tailored for him, the terrorist sympathizers called for the government to resign.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolizing the PKK/YPG and displaying posters of the terrorist group's leader Abdullah Ocalan, the supporters chanted slogans against Erdogan for hours.

Under police escort, the terrorist group supporters marched for about three-and-a-half hours until they reached the Swedish parliament.

Approximately 1,000 people took part in the protest, and the police temporarily closed the roads along the march route to ensure that they could proceed without any hindrance.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's NATO membership after it applied with Sweden, it is waiting for Stockholm to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed last June in Madrid to address Ankara's security concerns.

Sweden passed an anti-terror law last November, hoping that Ankara would approve Stockholm's bid to join NATO. The new law, effective as of June 1, allows authorities to prosecute individuals who support terrorist groups.

Turkish officials have said they hope the law bans shows of support for terrorist groups like the PKK, just as Sweden would not all allow Daesh/ISIS supporters to march in support of that terrorist group.

Several foreign ministers have said they hope Türkiye will approve Sweden's bid ahead of a NATO summit set for next month in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist group's Syrian branch.