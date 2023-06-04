DEMOS IN MANY COUNTRIES TO MARK RUSSIAN DISSIDENT NAVALNYS BIRTHDAY

News World Demos in many countries to mark Russian dissident Navalny's birthday

In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. (AP File Photo)

Supporters of jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny demonstrated in Russia and a number of other countries to mark his 47th birthday on Sunday.



Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh published photos on Twitter showing supporters in Japan, Australia and Georgia. Individual protesters also marked the event in Russian cities, holding up placards on public squares, before being detained, rights activists reported.



Navalny issued a statement to the effect that he was in good spirits but would have preferred to be with family rather than in a penal colony 260 kilometres north-east of Moscow.



"But life works in such a way that social progress and a better future can only be achieved if a certain number of people are willing to pay the price for their right to have beliefs," he tweeted in English.



"The more such people there are, the less everyone has to pay. And surely the day will come when speaking the truth and advocating for justice will become something commonplace and not at all dangerous in Russia."



President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic has been in prison on a charge of fraud for more than two years after being sentenced to nine years.



Navalny faces up to 30 years in jail in a new trial set to begin shortly.



The activist narrowly survived poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent in 2020, returning to Russia voluntarily after treatment in a Berlin hospital. He is being held almost continuously in a cell measuring 2 by 3 metres.



























