500,000 people participate in major protest in Poland: opposition leader

The leader of the Civic Platform (PO), the largest opposition party in, and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that 500,000 people gathered in the squares ofwith his call today.

The call made by Tusk on the 34th year of June 4, 1989, when free elections were held for the first time in Poland, received a great response from the public, and the citizens came together for "the biggest political protest in recent years".

Addressing the citizens in the "old city" center of Warsaw, Tusk said, "Today I am with you and I will be with you wherever we fight for a better Poland. We all had Poland in our hearts when we came here today. Our homeland is very important to us. Today we are half a million people. Poland, As long as he is in our hearts, no one and nothing can threaten him."

Stressing that Poland is the land of freedom and solidarity, Tusk said, "They wanted to tell you that you don't have a chance anymore. Their great hope was our despair. Their strength was our weakness. It's over. Poland is not dead yet. We are approaching to the victory."

Tusk, targeting the Polish government, reminded that a missile reportedly fired by Russia fell on the territory of the country in December last year, but could not be found even after more than 4 months.

"In a country where a Russian missile fell and this government has been silent for months instead of looking for it, no one can pretend to feel safe anymore. We are coming to this election to win, to settle accounts, to mend humanitarian wrongs and to reconcile Polish families," Tusk said.