Two people were killed and two injured by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Since this morning, the district of Shebekino has been under shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He said an "elderly woman" was killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and another woman died from her wounds in the village of Bezlyudovka.