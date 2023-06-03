 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: We will never forget flood of love overflowing streets

Erdoğan: We will never forget flood of love overflowing streets

During his speech at the presidential complex inauguration ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized, "We will always remember the immense outpouring of love that flooded our streets throughout this entire region on May 28th."

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 03,2023
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: WE WILL NEVER FORGET FLOOD OF LOVE OVERFLOWING STREETS
'We will never forget the flood of love overflowing our streets in this entire region on May 28,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his inauguration speech at the presidential complex ceremony.