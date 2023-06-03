NewsWorldErdoğan: We will never forget flood of love overflowing streets
Erdoğan: We will never forget flood of love overflowing streets
During his speech at the presidential complex inauguration ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized, "We will always remember the immense outpouring of love that flooded our streets throughout this entire region on May 28th."
