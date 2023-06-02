Turkish president to announce new Cabinet on June 3: Communications director

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will announce his new Cabinet on Saturday, the country's communications director said Thursday.

Speaking to 24 TV, Fahrettin Altun said that President Erdoğan will be sworn in at the Turkish parliament on the same day.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Erdoğan will visit Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum, said Altun.

The president will also host a dinner for the heads of state attending his inauguration ceremony, he added.

Altun said President Erdoğan will announce his new Cabinet later that night.

He also accused social media companies of taking sides during the Turkish elections, calling out Twitter for ''serving the political interests of the US.''