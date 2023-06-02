Putin urges 'to do everything' to prevent attempts to destabilize situation in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged "to do everything" to thwart the attempts of "ill-wishers" to destabilize the situation in Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with the Russian Security Council in Moscow, Putin stressed the importance of ensuring internal security amid the current situation.

"Today, we will deal with the issues related to ensuring Russia's security, in this case, domestic political security, taking into account the efforts that our ill-wishers are still making and activating them in order to destabilize the situation inside the Russian Federation.

"And you and I must do everything to prevent them from doing this under any circumstances," he stressed.

The president also asked the interior minister and the head of the Russian Federal Security Service to report on the security situation.

Ukraine's armed forces have reportedly unleashed a series of attacks on Russia's border regions in recent months, notably Bryansk and Belgorod, which were hit with drones and artillery, according to Moscow.

The information about attacks is widely spread and often misinterpreted on social platforms, provoking discontent among Russian citizens, prompting them "to condemn authorities for incapability to ensure safety."















