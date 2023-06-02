PKK terrorist crossing into Türkiye from Syria arrested

Turkish security forces on Friday arrested a PKK terrorist in the country's southeast, sources said.

Acting on a tip off, Turkish forces arrested the terrorist who was infiltrating Türkiye from Syria, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The arrest was made in Türkiye's Sanliurfa province bordering Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.