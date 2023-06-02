Germany says international law is clear on question of Putin arrest

International law is clear on the question of war criminals, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday in response to the invitation issued to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend a summit in South Africa.



Baerbock was speaking at a Baltic nations meeting in Germany, after South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor made clear on Thursday that all five heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa had been invited to the summit to be held from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg.



South Africa is under pressure to arrest Putin when he arrives at the gathering of nations known as the BRICS, as he is the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in March.



"International law is clear on this point. It makes clear that war criminals, those responsible for conducting wars of aggression, they are called to answer at some point," Baerbock said on being asked whether she believed South Africa would arrest Putin.



South Africa is a signatory to the ICC statutes. It has thus far not made its position clear should Putin attend in person.



South Africa came under criticism in 2015 when it refused to arrest then Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir and extradite him to the ICC.



At the preparatory talks in Cape Town on Thursday, the foreign ministers of the five economies aimed to discuss better cooperation among themselves and with the G20.



High on the list at the ministerial meeting was also the question of whether countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt and 17 others that have applied to join BRICS should be admitted.



In addition, the ministers discussed issues such as poverty and global inequality. Decisions, however, will only be taken during the summit.



