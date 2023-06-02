Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen delivers speech partially prepared by ChatGPT

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a speech partially written using the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

Part of Frederiksen's speech to parliament to highlight the innovative aspects and risks of artificial intelligence was produced by ChatGPT.

Drawing attention to the importance of ChatGPT, which has been discussed a lot lately, Frederiksen said that what artificial intelligence can do is both fascinating and frightening.

Noting that artificial intelligence can write a speech, prepare a university assignment or report in seconds, Frederiksen stated that it can do this realistically and that very few people believe that a robot, not a human, is behind it.

"AI is no longer the future, it's a reality. AI will change our society in ways we don't yet understand," Frederiksen said.