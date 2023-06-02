BRITAINS KING CHARLES VISITS ROMANIA

King Charles III arrived in Romania on Friday in his first visit abroad since his coronation ceremony early last month.

As part of the private visit, Charles was welcomed by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace, followed by a bilateral meeting, according to the Royal Family.

"Our bonds of friendship are as strong today as they have ever been in our long histories, and I look forward to seeing them playing my part in seeing them strengthen even further in the future," Charles said in his speech at the palace.

Iohannis later hosted a reception in honor of Charles, marking 25 years since he first visited the country.

"This is a very important message for the Romanians and proves the strength of His Majesty's bond and special attachment for our country," the Romanian leader said on Twitter.

Charles ascended the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his long-serving mother Queen Elizabeth II.

On May 6, in the country's first coronation service in nearly 70 years, he was crowned along with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London.















