Zelensky calls for 'coalitions' for air defence and fighter jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Thursday for "coalitions" for Patriot air defence systems and modern fighter jets in an address to other European leaders.



"A coalition of Patriots that will put an end to Russian blackmail by ballistic missiles, and a coalition of modern fighter jets that will prove that terror against our citizens has no chance" are "decisive components," Zelensky said in Moldova.



Ukraine has already received some Patriot air defence systems and Soviet-made fighter jets, and some European countries agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on modern jets.



Zelensky also stressed Ukraine's willingness to join the European Union and NATO.



"We need just peace. That is why every European country that borders Russia, and that does not want Russia to tear them apart, should be a full member of the EU and NATO," he said.



Russia is afraid of NATO and tries to swallow only those who are outside of the common security space, he added.



