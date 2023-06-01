Washington: NATO should strengthen Ukraine to deter future attacks

NATO needs to cooperate to further build up Ukraine's military in the coming years to win the current war and deter future attacks, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



The US is "focused on helping Ukraine build up its medium- to long-term deterrence and defence capacity so that if and when the current aggression settles Ukraine has the full capacity to deter, and if necessary, defend against future aggression," Blinken said on Thursday after an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had previously made a similar statement, saying he expected NATO allies to agree on a new support program for Ukraine at the next summit in July in Lithuania.

