UKRAINES ZELENSKIY VISITS MOLDOVA TO ATTEND EUROPEAN SUMMIT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the European leaders' summit in Moldova, where he was greeted by Moldovan President Maia Sandu upon arrival.







Zelensky thanked Moldova for hosting Ukrainians fleeing the war since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Moldova has received over 700,000 refugees since February 2022, with over 100,000 still remaining in the country, according to UN figures.







"Ukraine keeps Moldova safe today, and we are very, very grateful for that," Sandu said after a brief exchange with Zelensky, whose country lies between the former Soviet republic of Moldova and Russia.







Zelensky also announced plans to form new coalitions to gain further support for defence against the Russian aggression, which he wants to discuss with other European leaders.







The two presidents also talked about their aspirations to join the European Union.







"I think what is very important: our future in [the] EU," Zelensky said, before adding that Ukraine was ready to be part of NATO.







Ukraine has held EU candidate status since last summer and hopes to start formal accession negotiations to join the bloc by the end of the year.







Kiev has received economic, military and humanitarian support worth around €70 billion ($74.8 billion) from the EU since February 2022. European countries are delivering weapons and ammunition.







Zelensky recently attended the summits of the Arab League in Saudi Arabia and of the G7 group of leading economies in Japan.







Close to 50 European leaders are meeting in the Moldovan town of Bulboaca, some 20 kilometres away from the Ukrainian border, to discuss the continent's security, connectivity and energy issues.







With Russia and Belarus not being invited, discussions are likely to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine and its consequences.







Thursday's summit follows up on last year's French-led initiative to gather leaders of European Union and non-member countries in Prague to discuss current political challenges.







Leaders in Moldova are expected to debate the main topics in bigger groups but also have the opportunity to speak about other issues in private or in smaller groups without the restrictions and pomp of state visits and their protocols.







The official programme includes security challenges, energy supply and action on climate change. One of the issues is how to reduce the strong dependence of some European countries on Russian gas and oil.







The location of the summit is highly symbolic as Bulboaca is in the immediate vicinity of the border with war-torn Ukraine and Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, where Russian soldiers have been stationed since the 1990s.