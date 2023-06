Ukraine should be given "clear path" to become NATO member: Estonia

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna arrives at Oslo City Hall during NATO's informal meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway June 1, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukraine should be given a "very clear path" towards becoming a NATO member, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Thursday during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.