RUSSIAS WAGNER CHIEF REPORTS TROOP WITHDRAWAL FROM BAKHMUT

Head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said the withdrawal of his fighters from the captured eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is under way.



All positions in the frontline area will be handed over to soldiers of the regular Russian army by June 5, Prigozhin said in a video released Thursday on Telegram.



The Wagner chief said his troops would be withdrawn from the front line, but would remain stationed in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region. The information reported could not be independently verified.



The commander of the Ukrainian land forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said his army had stopped fighting on the flanks of Bakhmut. "The leadership of our grouping is taking appropriate measures to restore the fighting capability of our units and thwart the enemy's intentions," Syrskyi told the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.



In the fight for Bakhmut, a fierce power struggle within the Russian military leadership has come to light in recent weeks. Prigozhin repeatedly accused Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of not supplying his fighters with sufficient ammunition.



