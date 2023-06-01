Quiet night in Germany after clashes over verdict against left-winger

Police in the eastern German city of Leipzig reported relative calm in the early hours of Thursday morning following violent clashes with left-wing protesters on Wednesday evening.



Germany had braced for violent protests and retaliatory attacks after a court in the city of Dresden sentenced a prominent 28-year-old student and left-wing activist known as Lina E to prison for attacks on right-wingers.



There were also solidarity rallies in Berlin, Hamburg, Dresden and Bremen for Lina E, whose full name is not released under German privacy rules.



Left-wing extremist groups for weeks had threatened violent protests and criminal acts in the event of a conviction, according to authorities.



In Leipzig, a car caught fire, according to a police spokeswoman, and authorities have not ruled out a connection to the demonstrations. Three suspects were arrested.



Around 800 people took part in a rally in Leipzig after the verdict. Police prohibited the crowd from marching through the city, citing the militant appearance of some protesters and the fact that many carried "protective weapons" such as special gloves.



Protesters in Leipzig tried to break through police barriers and hurled bottles, stones and pyrotechnics in the direction of emergency services.



Police said that demonstrators tried to erect barricades but were quickly thwarted. A police helicopter was blinded with a laser pointer.



Four police officers reported sustaining minor injuries from having objects thrown at them.



The situation in Leipzig calmed down around midnight.



The left-wing scene in Germany has called for a large "Day X" demonstration on Saturday in Leipzig. The police are preparing a large-scale operation to counter the protests.



