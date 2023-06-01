Israeli army detains dozens of Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday detained nearly 33 Palestinians in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society, an NGO, said 23 Palestinians were detained from Teqoa town, southeast of Bethlehem city in the southern West Bank, during a raid, while the others were detained from different areas.

There was no comment by the Israeli army on the arrests.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, around 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 20 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.