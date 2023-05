Russia claims it destroyed last Ukrainian warship located at port of Odesa

Russia on Wednesday claimed that it destroyed the last Ukrainian warship following a strike by the country's Aerospace Forces.

"On May 29, as a result of a strike by a high-precision weapon of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the parking lot of warships in the port of Odesa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed," a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to the claims.