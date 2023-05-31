IAEA proposes safety regulations for Ukrainian nuclear plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has formulated guidelines to protect the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine that is currently occupied by Russian troops.



"There should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant, in particular targeting the reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure, or personnel," Grossi said as he listed his demands at the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday.



He called on Russia and Ukraine to follow the rules to prevent the release of radioactive material at Europe's largest power plant.



There have been repeated escalations close to the plant that have unleashed fears of a nuclear catastrophe.



Zaporizhzhya should not be used as a military base or as a storage facility for weapons such as tanks or artillery that could be deployed from the site, Grossi said.



He also called for the plant's external power supply to be guaranteed and the plant to be protected from acts of sabotage.



"No action should be taken that undermines these principles," he said.



The Kremlin's troops took control of the plant in early March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of its neighbour the previous month.



Artillery exchanges close to the plant last summer led to fears of a nuclear disaster.



The six units, which together have a total net output of 5,700 megawatts, have been shut down, however the nuclear material must continue to be cooled.



The IAEA in Vienna is concerned that a failure of the cooling systems could lead to overheating of the fuel rods and nuclear waste and thus to a nuclear accident.



Observers assume that the liberation of the power plant is one of the main goals of the major Ukrainian offensive that has been widely discussed and is thought to be imminent.



An attempt to recapture the plant in October last year was unsuccessful.