Germany bans Russia from operating four consulates general

Germany on Wednesday banned Russia from operating four consulates general in response to the expulsion of German diplomatic staff, a Foreign Office spokesman said in Berlin.



From the end of the year, Russia will only be allowed to operate the embassy in Berlin as well as one of its five consulates general, the spokesman said.



The decision is the latest in a diplomatic tit-for-tat after the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to cap Germany's representation in the country at 350 staff, a move the German spokesman described on Wednesday as an "initial escalatory step."



"This unjustified decision forces the German government to make a very significant cut in all areas of its presence in Russia," he noted.



He said the German government would close its consulates general in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk, while maintaining a minimal presence at cultural institutions such as German schools and Goethe Institutes.



The German embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in St Petersburg would be maintained.



"Our decision will apply reciprocally for the Russian presence in Germany to ensure balance between the presences on each side, both with respect to staffing and structurally. For this reason, we have decided to withdraw approval to operate four of the five consulate generals in Germany," the spokesman said.



He said the Russian Foreign Ministry had been informed on Wednesday, and Russia had been requested to wind down the operations of the consulates general with immediate effect and to close them by the end of this year at the latest.



German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the reaction to Russia's actions had been agreed within the coalition government.



The German government earlier expressed criticism of Moscow's decision to set an upper limit for German state officials in Russia, saying over the weekend that this had caused a major reduction in all areas of Germany's presence in the country.



The decision meant that several hundred German diplomats, teachers and employees of the Goethe Institute would have to leave Russia. The limit goes into effect at the start of June and affects cultural and educational as well as diplomatic work.



Appointments at the German school in Moscow and at the operations of the Goethe Institute, which promotes German language and culture abroad, will have to be cut.



Tensions in the past have led to diplomatic expulsions on both sides. Services to German nationals in Russia have been cut back, and there are longer waits for official documents. The situation has been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



