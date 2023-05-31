German police conduct nationwide raids against Daesh suspects

 Contact Us
Published May 31,2023
German police carried out nationwide raids on Wednesday morning targeting a network providing support to Daesh/ISIS terror group, authorities said.

At least seven suspects were arrested in coordinated raids across the country, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The suspects belong to an international network that supported the terrorist activities of the Daesh/ISIS group in Syria with financial donations, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

"By collecting donations and forwarding them to Daesh/ISIS, they played a central role within the financing network," the prosecutors said.

In the large-scale raids, around 1,000 security officers did searches at houses and offices in several federal states, including North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wurttemberg, and seized various documents and electronic devices.