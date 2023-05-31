10 drones shot down in Russia’s Bryansk region

About 10 drones were shot down in an attempted attack in Russia's Bryansk region, according to a Russian Health Ministry official.

"According to preliminary information, 10 incidents with drones were registered in the Bryansk region during the day," the Russian Health Ministry source told RIA news agency.

According to the report, the official said some of the drones fell near Kurshanovichi village in Bryansk's Klimovsky district, of which some were shot down.

The official further said that other drones were "laid down" by electronic warfare systems, adding: "All incidents are without consequences."

Ukraine's armed forces have allegedly unleashed a series of attacks on Russia's border regions in recent months, notably Bryansk and Belgorod, which were hit with drones and artillery.