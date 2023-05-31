1 killed, 37 injured in stand collapse in Russia’s Rostov region

At least one person was killed and 37 others injured in Russia's Rostov region after stands on a rowing canal collapsed.

"According to operational data, as a result of the incident on the Rowing Canal in Rostov-on-Don, one person died, 37 were injured. Eight adults were hospitalized, one of them in a serious condition, the rest (are in a condition) of moderate severity," а spokesperson for Russia's Health Ministry told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Among the casualties from Tuesday's accident, 24 are children, the spokesperson said, adding that one child is in "extremely serious condition."