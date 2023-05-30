News World Zelensky thanks air defence for saving hundreds of lives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (EPA File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the country's air defence for saving hundreds of lives on Monday.



While some aerial attacks managed to get through, most of the drones and missiles had been shot down, Zelensky said in his nightly video message.



The Ukrainian air defence had helped destroy "evil," Zelensky said. He called for more help to perfect the country's defences.



"The world must see that terror is losing," he said.



"And, of course, there is no greater humiliation for a terrorist state than the success of our warriors," he said.



Zelensky said he had met with the military leadership to discuss the steps of the major offensive against the Russian invasion.



Russia launched its largest air strikes since the beginning of the month on Monday. There were dozens of missile and drone strikes, hours of air alerts at night and twice during the day, and massive explosions as the flying objects were launched.



The Ukrainian capital Kiev was rocked by another round of Russian airstrikes on Monday.



According to the Ukrainian military, Russia fired a total of eleven missiles in the latest wave of heavy attacks on the city.





























