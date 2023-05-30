US, Gulf countries launch joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia

Forces from the US and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries launched a joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The "Eagle Resolve 23" exercise aims to enhance military cooperation between the participating countries, the US Central Command said in a statement.

"This exercise strengthens collective US-Saudi and GCC readiness and improves the interoperability of the forces, contributing to regional stability," the statement said.

The statement, however, did not provide details about the duration of the exercise or the participating countries except Saudi Arabia.

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

Saudi state news agency SPA said the drill is held at the Air Warfare Center in the Eastern Province with a view to exchanging expertise in the field of missile air defense.

The last edition of the Eagle Resolve exercise was held in March 2022 in the US Fort Carson base with the participation of troops from Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.









