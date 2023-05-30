TÜRKIYES AK PARTY NUMBER 1 PARTY IN PARLIAMENT WITH 268 SEATS: SUPREME ELECTION COUNCIL

In the May 14 Turkish general elections, the Justice and Development (AK) Party of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emerged the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats, the state election authority said on Tuesday.

Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), shared the official results of the distribution of parliamentary seats with reporters in the capital Ankara.

In addition to the AK Party, its People's Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and the New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.

With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner, the IYI Party, secured a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party with four.

Yener also said voter turnout in the country was 88.92%, while abroad it stood at 53.80%, making for an overall participation rate of 87.05%.

The May 14 elections were definitive for parliament, but in the presidential polls the same day no candidate got the 50% needed for an outright victory, though President Erdoğan had the lead.

But the subsequent May 28 runoff found a victor: Erdoğan won the race with 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 47.86%, according to the Supreme Election Council.



