Türkiye expects Stockholm to stop PKK terrorists from operating in Sweden

Türkiye on Tuesday called on Stockholm to take action against PKK terrorists in Sweden.

"It is completely unacceptable that PKK terrorists continue to operate freely in Sweden -which has applied for NATO membership," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

Altun's remarks came a day after supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Stockholm projected on the facade of the parliament building an image of a rag symbolizing the terror group.

"We expect the Swedish authorities to investigate this incident, hold accountable those responsible, and stop self-identified members of PKK —which the EU recognizes as a terrorist entity— from operating on Swedish soil," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

The PKK/YPG supporters also shared on social media videos containing provocations against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

In a video, PKK/YPG supporters insulted the two Swedish officials and set fire to a poster of Erdogan.

Sweden passed an anti-terror law last November, hoping that Ankara would approve Stockholm's bid to join NATO. The new law, which goes into force on June 1, will allow authorities to prosecute individuals who support terrorist groups.

"We sincerely hope that the new anti-terror law, which will enter into force on 1 June, will be properly enforced. Specifically, the Swedish authorities must prevent PKK members from demonstrating on 4 June if they are serious about addressing Türkiye's concerns," Altun added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.