Turkish president receives over 100 congratulatory messages on reelection

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continues to receive congratulatory messages from world leaders after reelection, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

"The president has received congratulatory phone calls from 19 countries so far. Moreover, more than 100 leaders and international organizations congratulated the reelection of the president with written messages," Altun said on Twitter.

On May 28, Türkiye went to the polls for the second round of the presidential election after no candidate got the 50% needed for an outright victory on May 14 elections.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.86%, according to the unofficial results.

"The president will continue to use the opportunities of leader diplomacy to improve our bilateral relations, resolve regional and global issues, and contribute to peace and stability in the new era as well," Altun said.